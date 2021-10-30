The Grade II-listed Kings Head, known affectionately as The Thatch, has been renowned for its paranormal activity for many years, manifesting in many forms from shadowy figures appearing and disappearing in the kitchen to unsuspecting staff members being poked.

Landlady Joanne Buckland said: “A lot of people have said they’ve seen something walking past out of the corner of their eye, and we’ve also seen the tongs in an ice bucket lift up and turn around by themselves.”

Joanne also recalls the time someone banged on the bathroom door when she was taking a shower when she was alone at the time.

So the team at the Kings Head decided to enlist the help of psychic medium Darren Reilly and held a ghost hunting seance evening on Tuesday to try and contact the ghost, or ghosts, who had been making their presence known.

A previous investigation had seen a spirit called Richard Foley appear to make himself known, who had died in the Spanish Flu epidemic in 1918 and who had come to England from Ireland.

Together with similarly minded friends, Joanne and the team gathered round a seance board to try and communicate with the spirit.

The group then decided to try conducting a similar séance down in the cellar, where Darren sensed the presence of a male, possibly called Andrew, who was waiting at the coast for someone, perhaps a lover called Anna.

Later in the evening, the group moved to the other side of the bar where Richard Foley came through once again, as well as a woman called Rena Coban, from Somerset, who was born in 1865 and was 53 when she died.

Through the board, Rena also told the group that Anna was her daughter, who had died when she was 21, and also mentioned a husband, possibly called Rabbad.

Several personal messages came through for members of the group during the evening as well.

If any of our readers have any information relating to the names mentioned here, please email [email protected]

