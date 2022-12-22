'Spiritual Gang' lead carol singing to end term

Kirkby on Bain C of E Primary School had been preparing for Christmas in school by teaming up with Reverend Helen Eke, who went into school to make christingles with the children, explaining what the different elements of the christingles mean.
The children were also making advent wreaths during the weeks before Christmas and were learning all about the traditions of the Christmas garlands.
Then on Thursday before the end of term, the school enjoyed carol singing in next-door’s St Mary’s Church, led by the school’s Spiritual Gang, which is made up of two children from each year group and led by Mrs Elkie Shawyer, the school’s RE Coordinator.