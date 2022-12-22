'Spiritual Gang' lead carol singing to end term

Youngsters in their very own ‘spiritual gang’ celebrated the end of term before the Christmas holidays with a festive sing-song.

Kirkby on Bain C of E Primary School's spiritual gang.

Kirkby on Bain C of E Primary School had been preparing for Christmas in school by teaming up with Reverend Helen Eke, who went into school to make christingles with the children, explaining what the different elements of the christingles mean.

The children were also making advent wreaths during the weeks before Christmas and were learning all about the traditions of the Christmas garlands.

