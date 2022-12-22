Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

'Spiritual Gang' lead carol singing to end term

Youngsters in their very own ‘spiritual gang’ celebrated the end of term before the Christmas holidays with a festive sing-song.

By Rachel Armitage
4 minutes ago
Updated 22nd Dec 2022, 12:21pm
Kirkby on Bain C of E  Primary School's spiritual gang.
Kirkby on Bain C of E  Primary School's spiritual gang.

Kirkby on Bain C of E Primary School had been preparing for Christmas in school by teaming up with Reverend Helen Eke, who went into school to make christingles with the children, explaining what the different elements of the christingles mean.

The children were also making advent wreaths during the weeks before Christmas and were learning all about the traditions of the Christmas garlands.

Then on Thursday before the end of term, the school enjoyed carol singing in next-door’s St Mary’s Church, led by the school’s Spiritual Gang, which is made up of two children from each year group and led by Mrs Elkie Shawyer, the school’s RE Coordinator.