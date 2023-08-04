Spitfire flight for charity competition winner Mick - aged 86

A Fulbeck man took flight in a Spitfire after entering a Daily Express charity contest on behalf of the RAF Benevolent Fund, the RAF’s leading welfare charity.

Michael Parker enjoying his Spitfire flight. Photo: Jonathan Buckmaster

Michael Parker, 86, was one of two lucky entrants who won the opportunity to take to the skies in a Spitfire flight from the Biggin Hill Heritage Hangar in Kent.

The Daily Express partnered with flyaspitfire.com to run the competition, which was free to enter with entrants encouraged to donate to the RAF Benevolent Fund. The annual event has helped raise more than £20,000 for the fund.

Michael, known to many as Mick, took to the controls of the Spitfire to experience a flight of a lifetime in the famous aircraft from the Battle of Britain station.

Mick, who fought in the 1950s in Malaya with the army, has always been fascinated by military aircraft, remembering wartime German and British planes, including Lancasters, flying over his home in Lincoln.

Mick said of his passion: “I have always been impressed by the performance and efficiency of the RAF display teams, especially the Red Arrows, and I am a huge fan of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight. Equally, I have admired the Spitfire pilots’ great efforts and bravery in the Second World War and have read many books about their exploits. To get the opportunity to fly in such an iconic aircraft was a dream come true.”

Mick said: “Climbing into the plane, I felt humbled by all those brave, young pilots who had done the very same under such different circumstances to defend our country, at which they succeeded. I felt privileged to be flying in the Spitfire from the Biggin Hill airbase which was such an important site during the Battle of Britain – it made the experience even more special.

He continued: “My pilot Steve was patient and boosted my confidence. He made sure I was happy and understood everything following the briefing. Steve effortlessly flew us over the Kent Weald, Brands Hatch and the Thames. I thoroughly recommend the experience.”

He and wife Catherine had a guided tour of the hangars. He was provided with in-flight videos, badges, stickers, a book, and a large flight certificate.