Splendid fundraising in aid of Ukraine

FLOSS founder Captain Skirmish presents the cheque to Horncastle's Red Cross.

The Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS) held a sale and auction at their monthly meeting at the end of June, and raised £275 for the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal in honour of Armed Forces Day on June 25.

Members of the group then visited the town’s Red Cross store on Wednesday (July 6) to present a cheque, along with sundry items left over from the sales table to help the store to further boost their fundraising.

FLOSS meets on the last Wednesday of every month at Just One More Bike Shop and Bistro on Horncastle’s High Street.