Splendid fundraising in aid of Ukraine

The Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS) held a sale and auction at their monthly meeting at the end of June, and raised £275 for the British Red Cross Ukraine Appeal in honour of Armed Forces Day on June 25.
Members of the group then visited the town’s Red Cross store on Wednesday (July 6) to present a cheque, along with sundry items left over from the sales table to help the store to further boost their fundraising.
FLOSS meets on the last Wednesday of every month at Just One More Bike Shop and Bistro on Horncastle’s High Street.
To find out more about the group, or to enquire about joining, visit FLOSS’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/308911780604922