Splendid steampunks from Horncastle and Sleaford take over Walled Garden

John, Tony, Margaret and Margaret. All photos by Chris Frear.

The Horncastle-based Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS), in conjunction with The Splendid Sleaford Steampunk Society, organised a trip to the Walled Gardens in Baumber on Sunday September 25.

As well as enjoying the beautiful gardens and enjoying tea and cake, the splendidly-dressed steampunks also invited local photographers to take photos of their visit.

Captain Nathaniel Skirmish, founder of FLOSS, said that their excursion was a great success:

Tina, Rose, Wendy, Shelly, Sue and Liz

"We had Steampunks come from many local groups for a day out in this stunning setting near Horncastle to enjoy tea, cake, and a promenade.

"Our invited photographers spent four glorious hours with us taking some brilliant shots, and they all had a great time enjoying the experience, the surroundings and the scrumptious delights of the tearooms!”

Jamo Lyons, John Legallou and John Gay at the Walled Gardens.

Jan and Carol

