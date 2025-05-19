Sponsored toddle at Louth nursery raises thousands for mum with terminal cancer

A sponsored toddle at a nursery in Louth has raised a staggering amount of money to help a mum who has terminal cancer.

The toddle, around the school field at Greenwich House, was enjoyed by children, staff, parents, grandparents and friends, who generated £4,236.

In one fell swoop, they more than doubled the fundraising appeal for Kerry Johnson, a 28-year-old childminder from Louth who has been told she has only two or three years to live.

The main organiser of the event was one of Kerry’s friends, Lisa Thompson, who is the lead manager of a kindergarten at Greenwich House Nursery on High Holme Road.

Cancer-hit mum Kerry Johnson, 28, with husband Jamie and two-year-old daughter, Evelyn.

Kerry herself took part, along with her two-year-old daughter, Evelyn, who goes to the nursery.

"We could never have imagined to raise so much money,” said Lisa. “Everyone really rallied round.

"The amount of support we received was incredible. It was a real joint effort, with all the staff contributing.

"As we wandered around the field, we tried to make it a fun event, squirting water guns on the children. And the main school also got involved, raising money from a VE Day party.

Squirting water guns on the sponsored toddle.

"Those who took part gained sponsorship or donations, while local businesses kindly made donations such as free family passes and days out for Kerry and her family to enjoy. It all went very well.”

The GoFundMe appeal for Kerry now stands at more than £8,000, with the main aim being to make enough money for possible treatment at a private clinic in London that could yet confound the terminal diagnosis.

Kerry and husband Jamie’s world was thrown into turmoil after the birth of Evelyn in 2023 when she contracted a severe bout of sepsis thanks to a cancerous tumour that had ruptured her bowel.

After months of intensive treatment in hospital and a brief respite, the metatastic colorectal cancer spread to her pelvis and liver, and Kerry was given the devastating news about her life expectancy.

Lisa Thompson (right), the main organiser of the sponsored toddle, presents a cheque to cancer-hit mum Kerry Johnson.

Stunned sister-in-law Katie Johnson launched the appeal, which has so far attracted 115 donations or contributions.

Katie said: “Kerry is a loving wife, mother, sister and friend, and a source of strength for everyone around her.

"This came as a complete shock. Nobody deserves to lose their mum or partner like this, so your kind donations will help the family have an incredibly special time with the years they have left together.

"While doctors have given her two to three years to live, that won’t stop Kerry from looking at other options.

Mum Kerry Johnson, 28, with two-year-old daughter, Evelyn, on the sponsored toddle.

"She is going to receive palliative chemotherapy under the NHS and, within the next three months, doctors will know if it is having an effect on the tumour.

"At that point, she could be given the option of surgery but with no guarantees. As it stands, Kerry cannot be operated on.

"Funds raised from the appeal will also go directly to Kerry so she can explore potentially life-prolonging treatment within the private healthcare sector.”

Donations can be made by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/d7zn3-help-kerry-fight-cancer?