Sponsored walk and hair cut by NCS team members

Geraldine Orme, prior to having 30cm lopped off her hair. EMN-210814-130128001

Geraldine Orme, who lives near Ruskington, took part in a 12-and-a-half mile sponsored walk around the outskirts of Sleaford as part of the community fundraising aspect of the four-week National Citizenship Service course she has been on along with other local teens.

Geraldine explained: “I did the sponsored walk with my 10 NCS team members and two leaders, raising money for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

“My grandad sadly passed away due to having pancreatic cancer in July 2009. Unfortunately his illness was not diagnosed until it was late for any effective treatment. This is sadly the case in many other people with this diagnosis.”

Gerdine Orme - after the hair chop. EMN-210814-130139001

She wanted to raise awareness and donations to this charity which is so close to her heart.

To complete the week of charitable work, the St George’s Academy student who will be joining Sleaford Joint Sixth Form in September, also had 30cm of her hair chopped off at MANE hair salon in Branston to be donated to the Little Princess Trust which makes wigs for children undergoing cancer and leukaemia treatment. She was also sponsored and the money went towards the overall total. Geraldine said they had a target of £250 but have so far raise £366 from friends and family donations.

She said: “My hair is quite short now. The fundraiser page is still going on, to raise as much as possible.”