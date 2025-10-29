Sponsors of Gainsborough's Christmas Lights Festival announced

Four sponsors have been announced by West Lindsey District Council for this year’s Christmas Lights Festival in Gainsborough.

Horsleys of Gainsborough, who are sponsoring the event for the third consecutive year, Gainsborough Building Services, the newly opened Savoy Cinema and LEW Electrical Distribution are proud to be supporting the event on Friday, November 14.

Coun Matt Boles, chairman of West Lindsey District Council, said: “I want to give a big thank you to all the sponsors of this year’s Christmas Lights Festival as well as Gainsborough Town Council.

“Without all of them and West Lindsey District Council, this event would not be possible.”

Gainsborough's Christmas Lights Festival

This year’s event, which will be held in the Market Place from 3pm and 9pm, is packed full of Christmas fun including a vintage funfair, market stalls and a fabulous red and white Helter Skelter.

There will also be street entertainment from Inka the Polar Bear, giant elves, plus Mr Twists, a popular balloon modeler, is back.

Dave Horsley, Horsleys’ managing director, said: “Horsleys has been a proud part of the Gainsborough community for 125 years and we are delighted to support this year’s Christmas Lights Festival.

“Our town has always been built on a spirit of togetherness, and it’s wonderful to see that same warmth and tradition shine through in this celebration.

“We are honoured to help light up Gainsborough once again and share in the joy of the festive season with our neighbours, friends, and families.”

The festival promises to be another magical event for all the family when the town is lit up with eye-catching light displays, street performers, juggling elves, live music, food and drink, trade stalls and 50p vintage funfair rides.

Alfie’s Deli, in Gainsborough Market Place, will be selling advance ride tokens for those wanting to beat the queues ahead of the event.

Gainsborough Town Council, who are supporting the event, will also be hosting a modern fairground in Bridge Street car park.

The event coincides with Marshall’s Yard Christmas light switch-on, which takes place in Marshall’s Yard car park from 4pm with the Christmas light switch on at 7pm (subject to change), as well as live entertainment and tribute acts, BBC Live presenter and special guests for the light switch on, walkabout Santa Brass Band, free face painting, more than 30 stall holders inclusive of festive food and gifting traders, children’s amusements, Star War’s LED walk about meet and greet and Christmas Crafting.

For more information about the event visit www.west-lindsey.gov.uk/events/christmas-lights-festival.