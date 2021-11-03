Spook-tacular fun at wildlife park

Members of staff at Wolds Wildlife Park in costume EMN-211031-144637001

There was plenty to be scared at down at the Wolds Wildlife Park last week - and not just their fierce big cats and terrible stormy weather.

The wildlife sanctuary held its Halloween Spook-tacular events over the weekend which saw guests coming in fancy dress to enjoy the spooky atmosphere around the park.

As well as spooky games for the children including searching through jelly and spaghetti to find the creepy crawlies, the guests were entertained by a magician and could have their faces painted.

They also had a special appearances from two real live witches, Shelley Mayes and Sarah Farmer from Flange and Prong who held a stall offering psychic readings.