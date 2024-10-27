Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There were spooky goings on at the Old Chequers Inn in Croft when locals and visitors alike gathered for a Halloween party.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It would be easy to believe the warm and friendly pub situated on the bank of the flowing Lymn brook might have some ghosts of its own as it is a listed building and believed to be the oldest inn in Lincolnshire.

However, on Friday night even they might have been a bit too scared to make an appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landlady Lorraine Armstrong says hosting parties like this is a regular occurance.

Halloween party at the Old Chequers Inn, Croft.

Donning a long red wig and Halloween outfit to complement the customers she said: “We are just having our Halloween party and we’ve got the lovely Nanette performing for us.

"Many of tonoight’s customers are local to the area.

"We hold events like this all the time – we had a vow renewal here last weekend.

"I’ve been here for 10 years. It’s like one big family – I love it.”

One couple joining the party was visiting from Alaska.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We came for the weather,” he joked. “And to visit the Chequers and these ‘normal’ people.”

Another customer from Croft commented: “This is our favourite pub in the whole wide world.

"We come in here all the time – and, of course, we always make an effort like this.”

The pub boasts ‘proper pub food’ and – being linked to the local brewery which is just a couple of miles down the road – there is always at least two Batemans beer on the bar. The Old Chequers also prides itself on a great selection of gins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dog friendly, in the winter there is a roaring fire and in the summer plenty of areas to sit outside.

There is a separate static caravan park at the back of the pub. Details can be found on www.sunsetbrookcaravanpark.com or call 07771 881027 during office hours for further details.