Sporting theme revealed for a-maze-ing attraction

Olympic theme for giant maize maze

The suspense is finally over – ​Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, Butchery and Cafe has revealed the theme for its Giant Maize Maze and it’s the Olympics.

This year’s theme celebrates the incredible talent and rich history of the international sporting competition and after being named the Maize Maze Association Maize Maze of the Year last year, Uncle Henry’s is putting their best foot forward in an effort to keep the award on home soil for a second year running.

The maze is part of the Behind the Garden Wall at the Grayingham venue, where there are also the two highly popular mini mazes, which are situated within the main design; the torch and the rings. There are also several other new attractions for 2024, including the recently installed adventure playground.

Emma Blandford, owner at Uncle Henry’s, said: ”We are delighted to open Behind the Garden Wall for the summer holidays with so many activities for all the family to enjoy. Each year we add in something new so the experience keeps getting better and better."

Paris 2024 at Uncle Henry's

Open every day until the end of September, visitors have limited time to immerse themselves in the magic Behind the Garden Wall.

Get lost in the Giant Maize Maze and find all 10 points to complete the Olympic challenge; complete the two mini Mazes, become the Music Maker and find your forfeit in the Finger Funny Maze; try your hand at the nine-hole crazy golf course; soar through the sky on the jumping pillow; play the garden games; complete a garden safari, hunting for birds and insect habitats; let off some steam on the adventure playground; head over to the bird and squirrel watching centre and see who has stopped by for lunch; and don’t forget to save the fairies from the treacherous trolls in the woodland fairy trail.

Emma added: "We look forward to welcoming lots of people through the garden gate to experience all that we have to offer.”

