The event included classic sports day challenges

Snap Fitness Gainsborough hosted the charity event at Marshall’s Yard to raise money for their chosen charities, BRIC (Building Resilience in Communities) and Jerry Green Dog Rescue.

BRIC provides emotional support and practical help to children and their families in Lincolnshire and Jerry Green Dog Rescue provides a safe place for homeless dogs and seeks new loving places for them to live and it pioneers and provides the highest standards of welfare for the dogs in its care.

Laura Markham, club manager at Snap Fitness Gainsborough, said: “We selected BRIC and Jerry Green Dog Rescue as our chosen charities this year in order to support two local charities who are both doing amazing things for the community."

Activities on the day included traditional sports day games as well as fitness challenges that everyone was welcome to take part in.

And alongside the sports events, there was arts and crafts, face painting, a plant swap and charity stalls with prizes to be won.

Kamila Zolotar, community engagement manager at BRIC, said: "The charity event organised by Snap Fitness Gainsborough and hosted at Marshall's Yard brought so much excitement.

"The purpose of this charity sports day event was to raise funds and awareness for BRIC and Jerry Green Dog Rescue, and we did amazing.

"We would like to say thank you to the organisers and all our supporters and participants.

"A special thank you to Snap Fitness Gainsborough for organising the event, Marshall’s Yard for hosting and promoting the event, the stores across Marshall’s Yard for allowing us to display our posters on their windows, local schools for sharing the event with their families, the team at Shooting Star and soundLINCS for hosting a fun drumming session on the day.

“We are grateful for the support of our amazing team and wonderful volunteers.

"Thank you to all who participated and took part in the challenges and activities.

"It was wonderful to meet local families and children and have so many wonderful conversations.