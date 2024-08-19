It’s the first year of a Scarecrow Festival in the two villages after their community centre’s committee came up with the idea. And the response has been overwhelming, with more than 90 creations appearing in gardens, on driveways and roadsides and in all kinds of unlikely spots.

"It’s a community spirit thing and has been far more popular than we thought,” said Linda Pocklington, secretary of the community centre. “It is amazing, It has really taken off.”

Villagers were invited to create their own scarecrows, using wood, frames and straw donated by local organisations, Lincolnshire Reclamation, of Manby, Louth Men’s Shed and Red Hen Day Nursery, of Legbourne.

The festival lasts two weeks, during which time locals can pick up a map and follow the Scarecrow Trail. They can even vote for their favourite scarecrow in three categories, including funniest and scariest, and an overall winner will be announced when the festival concludes on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26).

Maps and voting boxes are available in Legbourne from the village shop and The Queens Head pub and in Little Cawthorpe from the Royal Oak Inn, fondly known as The Splash.

The festival even has its own dedicated Facebook page, which can be found here, while the village’s two churches have also got into the spirit of things, hosting teas and activities.

"Everybody has been talking about it,” said Linda. “It has really brought the community together.”

Summer scarecrow festivals are held in small towns and village across the country. Historically, scarecrows were made by farmers as a way of protecting crops from wildlife.

Check out our photo gallery below to take a look at a selection of the scarecrows on show in Legbourne and Little Cawthorpe.

1 . Meet my new mate! Resident Jason Bennett has a new mate in Legbourne. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

2 . 'We will remember them' Tracy Northover with her display in Legbourne that commemorates Churchill and the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

3 . Karen's creation Villager Karen Foxon with her display in Legbourne Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

4 . Searching for pesky moles Searching for those pesky moles in Little Cawthorpe Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography