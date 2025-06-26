Spotlight on 'outstanding achievements' of Skegness students

Skegness Brilliance Awards students.

Outstanding achievements of students throughout the academic year were celebrated at the Skegness TEC Brilliance Awards.

The annual event took place at The Storehouse on Thursday, June 19.

The Brilliance Awards shine a spotlight on excellence across a wide range of curriculum areas, with special honours including Students’ Student of the Year, Students’ Tutor of the Year, and the prestigious Learner Journey Award.

Every student in attendance was recognised for their dedication and accomplishments with a ‘Class of 2025’ certificate.

Senior staff celebrating with the Mayor of Skegness Coun Jimmy Brookes,

The evening brought together students, their families, tutors, support staff, and governors in a celebration of success.

A warm welcome was given by the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Jimmy Brookes, and the evening concluded with closing remarks from Morag Moore, Campus Director.

Reflecting on the evening, Morag Moore said: “The end of the academic year is such a special time for us as we get to celebrate the achievements of each student.

"All the students we work with have different journeys to this point, and the Brilliance Awards provide an opportunity for staff and students to reflect on and celebrate those journeys.

“It’s an incredibly exciting time for Skegness TEC.

Our current and prospective students are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to learn in a modern, purpose-built environment.

"We are already looking to celebrate the success of our new campus next year.”

The newly built campus is being built on Wainfleet Road and is due to welcome its first students in September 2025.

The new campus, supported by a £14 million government-funded Connected Coast Town Deal, is set to make a huge impact in the community, offering further and higher education tailored towards vocational skills training to meet local needs.

With a focus on delivering quality education, the purpose-built college will provide further education courses in many different subject areas, including construction, engineering, hospitality, tourism, digital, and more.