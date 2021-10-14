Spout Yard Park is searching for a new chairperson

Spout Yard Park in Louth

Spout Yard Park, located between Northgate and Broadbank with the River Lud flowing alongside it, was originally the site of a Victorian tannery and was imaginatively transformed into a community park and performance space in 2007.

Since then, the park has played a central role in the town, including a refurbished children’s play area, a snack kiosk, and stunning gardens which often receive RHS ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood’ awards.

The park also hosts a range of cultural events, such as live music and drama, and the gallery allows local artists to exhibit their work and provides a space for groups with wide ranging interests.

A Spout Yard Park spokesperson said: “We have a thriving and committed team of volunteers who run the gardens and kiosk, and thoroughly enjoy hosting our festivals and events.

“Alongside enhancing our established events we are keen to explore new and exciting options, to increase and diversify the experiences we can offer our local community.

“Regretfully our highly regarded chairperson is stepping down from the role due to work commitments.

“Hence we have a fantastic opportunity to someone who would like to join us, in a leadership role, and help shape the future of Spout Yard Park.”

Visit www.spoutyardpark.org.uk to read through the job description, and apply by sending a covering letter and CV to [email protected] by the end of October.