The park is inviting people to channel their inner 21 by undertaking 21 minutes, 21 miles, 21 days, or any 21 activities of their choice to support the park's mission of caring for its residents.

This could be a physical challenge, a creative endeavour, or a personal sacrifice, everyone is encouraged to get involved and make a difference in 2024.

The animal sanctuary has been dedicated to providing a forever home for animals from all walks of life since its inception in 2003.

Notable achievements of Lincolnshire Wildlife Park include winning the Skegness Business Awards Visitor Attraction of the Year 2023 and Green Award 2023, alongside other prestigious accolades. With a 5-star food standard hygiene rating and a commitment to providing sanctuary for animals in need, the park continues to make a significant impact on both local and global conservation efforts.

Some supporters are already showcasing some dynamic ideas for the challenge, including, kitting 21 hats, walking 21 miles of Lincolnshire coastline and even completing 21 100-piece jigsaws during June. It doesn’t matter how you do it, it’s the 21 that counts as LWP comes of age.

"We're incredibly excited to mark this milestone with the LWP 21 Squawks challenge," said Steve at Lincolnshire Wildlife Park. "It's a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, have fun, and support our cause of providing a safe and nurturing environment for animals in need."

Participants can join the challenge by visiting the park's website at www.lincswildlife.com and setting up their fundraising page through JustGiving. All funds raised will directly contribute to the care and well-being of the park's residents, including parrots, tigers, and other rescued animals.