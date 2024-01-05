Squirrel Scouts launching in Mablethorpe

​Little ones looking to embrace their adventurous streaks can join a brand new group in Mablethorpe.

Squirrel Scouts are launching in Mablethorpe.

The ​Scout Association have recently launched a new Squirrels group for four to six year olds, and the Coastal Scout Group in Mablethorpe is looking for adventurous youngsters to come and join their ranks.

Lou Ousley, Growth and Recruitment Officer for The Scouts’ Midlands area, said: “We want to get numbers in and we’re hoping that adults will want to come and be involved as well."

Squirrels get up to all sorts of activities, including crafts, cake decorating, canoeing, camping, nights away, hiking, and much more.

Squirrel groups have strong links to literacy as well and evenings are themed around different books, which will benefit children of school age and younger.

“You think of it, and Squirrels will be able to do it."

To get a feel for what Squirrels will involve for members, Coastal Scouts are inviting youngsters aged between four and six and their families to a free Open Evening on Monday January 22 from 4.10pm to 5.10pm at the Guide Hall, on Sherwood Road, Mablethorpe.