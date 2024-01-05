Squirrel Scouts launching in Mablethorpe
The Scout Association have recently launched a new Squirrels group for four to six year olds, and the Coastal Scout Group in Mablethorpe is looking for adventurous youngsters to come and join their ranks.
Lou Ousley, Growth and Recruitment Officer for The Scouts’ Midlands area, said: “We want to get numbers in and we’re hoping that adults will want to come and be involved as well."
Squirrels get up to all sorts of activities, including crafts, cake decorating, canoeing, camping, nights away, hiking, and much more.
Squirrel groups have strong links to literacy as well and evenings are themed around different books, which will benefit children of school age and younger.
“You think of it, and Squirrels will be able to do it."
To get a feel for what Squirrels will involve for members, Coastal Scouts are inviting youngsters aged between four and six and their families to a free Open Evening on Monday January 22 from 4.10pm to 5.10pm at the Guide Hall, on Sherwood Road, Mablethorpe.
During the evening, there will be a variety of activities Squirrels can expect from weekly meetings, including crafts, making, STEM activities, and more.To find out more about signing your child up to Mablethorpe’s Squirrels, fill in the online form at https://bit.ly/CoastalSquirrels or send a WhatsApp message to Lou on 07759 133693.