Louth Detachment's newest cadet recruit Etienne Brown had the honour of presenting Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Alfie Nelson with his leaving gift.

RSM NELSON “INSPIRED AND ACHIEVED”

Louth Detachments newest cadet recruit Etienne Brown had the honour of presenting

Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major Alfie Nelson with his leaving gift last week .The

detachment and invited guests including Alfie’s parents and many Adult volunteers held a

surprise presentation evening to celebrate the numerous achievements of RSM Alfie Nelson.

Six years ago a 12 year old Alfie stepped through the doors of the detachment encouraged

by his friends to at least give it a try, six years later the day before he turned 18, Alfie is

leaving his Cadet Force family having achieved the highest level of training and position of

Lincolnshire Army Force Cadet Regimental Sergeant Major. His incredible armful of badges

tell the story of a young man who has taken every opportunity on offer indeed there is no

room left earning Alfie the nickname “Badges”.

Alfie described the cadet force as “Unique in what you are able to achieve ,the

opportunities on offer cannot really be matched by any other youth group “Over six years

Alfie has progressed through the training syllabus from Basic level up to Master Cadet

travelling to the National Cadet Training centre at Frimley Park .He also attended a Senior

Cadet Instructor course passing out as Best Cadet and enabling him to pass on his

knowledge and experience to younger cadets .

Alfie describes many highlights of his time as a cadet including leading the county team to

success in the Combat Cadet competition, two trips to Belgium, a visit to London which

included a sightseeing trip on a Party Bus.

Alfie has qualifications in Basic Rock Climbing and Mountaineering following completing a

course at the Cadet Centre for Adventurous Training as part of his Gold Duke of Edinburgh

and is looking forward to completing the Award in the future.

Alfie has taken on board the motto of the cadet force “Inspire to Achieve” and has set the