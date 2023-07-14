St Barnabas "delighted" with £90,000 donation from Lincolnshire Co-op

Lincolnshire Co-op colleagues with £165,000 total.

Lincolnshire Co-op’s Community Champions scheme saw a donation was made to their local Champion every time a member shopped in a Lincolnshire Co-op outlet between March and June, which this spring benefitted 11 local hospices, which include St Barnabas Hospice as well as facilities for children and young people.

In all, a total of £165,929 was raised for the 11 local hospices, with St Barnabas receiving £90,354, and Butterfly Hospice in Boston receiving £9,638.

Rebecca Franks, Director of Patient Care at St Barnabas said: “We are so grateful to the Lincolnshire Co-op and all its supporters for this incredible donation. It will make a huge difference in the care we provide.

“To give an indication of how far this money will go, £896 pays for one day of a patient’s stay in our Hospice for specialist end–of-life care. We also offer our care and support in people’s own homes around the county, which comes at a cost of £18.84 per hour.

“Apart from vital medical care, we also provide wellbeing services such as counselling, bereavement support, welfare and benefits advice. £57.10 pays for our bereavement helpline to run for a day so we can give urgent support to those struggling with their grief.

“All our care and support are free of charge to the patient as we believe everyone should have access to high-quality, compassionate care when they need it.

“As a charity, we rely on the kind donations of local people, and we put that money right back into their own community. Annually we need to raise over £6.5million to continue providing our service, so this donation is very gratefully received.”

Sam Turner, Community Manager at Lincolnshire Co-op, said: “St Barnabas has been there for so many families in our community during some of their most difficult times, providing essential care and enabling terminally ill patients to live the remainder of their lives comfortably and with dignity.

“This funding has come directly from the community that they work so hard to support, making it even more special.

“Thank you so much to our amazing members, colleagues and customers, who have all contributed to this total by getting involved with fundraising, donating change or shopping with their dividend cards.”

