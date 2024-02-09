St Barnabas Hospice and East Midlands Ambulance Service support local Scouts Community Group

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Attendees of the training are all members of The Scout Association, including young people from both the Squirrels programme for 4 to 6 year-olds and the Cubs programme for 8 to 10 year-olds.

The basic first aid training was delivered to the young people by members of the St Barnabas education department and volunteers from EMAS. The training mainly included encouraging the young people to take part in interactive and engaging activities and the use of wound moulage to replicate some medical conditions.

Richard Hunter, Divisional Senior Manager for EMAS, commented on the partnership and what other activities the session involved: “EMAS were delighted to team up with St Barnabas Hospice and the 27th Lincoln Scouts Squirrels and Cubs to provide a valuable and fun basic first aid session for young members.

“This interactive session helped show what EMAS do, taught young people when and how to call for help and showed them how to deal with basic first aid emergencies.

“This was a lovely opportunity to show how EMAS values working with the community, and there were certainly several young paramedics of the future identified in the group!”

St Barnabas Hospice is proud of the charity’s developing education department and available resources to train and educate members of the local community.

Education and Project Lead at St Barnabas and Squirrels volunteer, Rebekah Gore, said: “St Barnabas Hospice community partnership with 27th Lincoln Scouts Squirrels and Cubs not only equipped these young minds with essential knowledge but also helped them to foster a sense of empathy and develop lifesaving skills and knowledge on how to call for help, whilst keeping themselves safe.

"St Barnabas Hospice are passionate about providing gold standard, engaging and meaningful education to benefit individuals and communities."

Ray Twell, 27th Lincoln Scouts Leader, commented: “The balanced programme we offer and deliver weekly is designed to not only give fun and adventure but also help young people develop skills for life. The session run for us by St Barnabas Hospice not only did all of that but could save a life in the future!

“The interactive training session was very engaging, and the leader team witnessed some real enthusiasm. All of this saw the young people earn an Emergency Aid Badge.

“Thank you for giving your time and experience to help our Scout Group”.

St Barnabas Hospice would like to thank East Midlands Ambulance Service and 27th Lincoln Scouts Squirrels and Cubs.