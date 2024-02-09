St Barnabas Hospice announced as Lincoln City Football Club Charity Partners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a supporter vote and a very close result, St Barnabas Hospice has been named as one of two charity partners of Lincoln City Football Club for the 2024 season.

The vote was extremely close, with the club receiving thousands of votes from supporters who voted online on the LCFC website between the 18th of December and the 3rd of January. The supporters’ decision means that St Barnabas will now be working closely with the football club, alongside other charity partners Marie Curie Lincolnshire, Lincoln City Foundation and Samaritans.

Liam Scully, CEO of Lincoln City FC, said: “At the heart of compassion, St Barnabas Hospice embodies the unwavering commitment to provide solace and support to those navigating life's most challenging moments.

“We stand proud in our partnership with St Barnabas, applauding the profound impact of their compassionate care in our local community, and we look forward to promoting their good work across the year.”

Lincoln City FC charity partners are allocated main priority for fundraising support and profile awareness supported by the club throughout the year in the hope of raising more important funds for their causes.

During the season, staff at the club are committed to helping these charities with fundraising activities, all designed to raise the profile of the charity.

Collaborative fundraising activities between LCFC and St Barnabas can vary throughout the year, including priority to carry out matchday bucket collections and benefitting from player appearances.

Caroline Swindin, Head of Fundraising and Lottery at St Barnabas, said: “I am thrilled that we have managed to secure such a wonderful charity partnership with Lincoln City Football Club. This partnership means so much to us in terms of helping to raise our profile in the local community. It will allow us to support more people and their families across Lincolnshire living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

“From the bottom of my heart and everyone at St Barnabas, we want to say a huge thank you to all who nominated and voted for us during this process. The support we have received from individuals and local businesses throughout Lincolnshire has been outstanding.”