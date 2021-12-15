The St Barnabas Hospice Tree-cycle has launched once again, which will see staff and supporters of the hospice driving across Lincolnshire to collect and recycle Christmas trees.

For a suggested donation of £14.58, their team of cheeky elves will collect your tree, chip it and recycle it.

St Barnabas will be collecting trees up to 7ft tall from Saturday, January 8, to Wednesday, January 12, and will accept tree registrations until Tuesday, January 4, or until they reach capacity.

Louise Cotton with trees the hospice has previously recycled

They are asking members of the public to leave their trees in an easily collectible spot outside their house during the collection window.

When you register, there is a postcode selection to ensure the hospice can collect from you, including Gainsborough.

Availability for collections can be seen on the sign-up form at www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/tree-cycle/tree-cycle-form.

Rebecca Hooton, fundraising officer at St Barnabas Hospice, said: “Donations to our Tree-cycle campaign are crucial in helping us care for more people across Lincolnshire who are living with a life-limiting or terminal illness.

"We are very fortunate to have such generous supporters and hope they will join us to make this year’s Tree-cycle the most successful yet.”