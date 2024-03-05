St Barnabas Ironwork Appeal 2024
At St Barnabas Hospice we recognise the importance for those in our local Lincolnshire communities (not just those touched by Hospice care) to remember their loved ones. Every two years we present an ironwork campaign, which consists of a bespoke, handmade ironwork that can be displayed at home or outside in the garden.
Our previous ‘In Memory’ campaigns include the Forget Me Nots at Lincoln Castle, Dragonflies at Doddington Hall, and Forever in our Hearts at the Deans Green, Lincoln Cathedral.
This year we are proud to be working with local artist Kevin Baumber, who has designed and created our incredible feather ironwork. Feathers from Above will be presented in the beautiful surroundings of Aubourn Hall, Gardens and Grounds from Thursday 2nd May to Sunday 19th May, 10am - 4pm. This will include the 1,000 feather ironworks forming a stunning interactive display of art. It offers a wonderful day out to enjoy the grounds at times that are not usually open to the public.
In addition to the day experiences, on the evenings of Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd of May, we will be hosting special opportunities of reflection. This will consist of ambient music, a live saxophonist, welcome refreshments, and a display of our supporters’ dedications.
A feather ironwork is available to purchase for £40, which includes an engraved tag of your loved one for you to keep forever.
If you are interested in coming along to any of our Feather from Above events or would like to purchase a feather, please visit our St Barnabas website https://stbarnabashospice.co.uk/.