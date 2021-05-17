St Barnabas teams up with Pin Gin to raise essential funds

Amy Conyard and Alan Bottomley

Following the success of last year’s ‘Est. 1982 Bramble’, which also raised money for the hospice, Bottomley Distillers (home of Pin Gin) has created a limited edition London dry gin with floral notes of pomegranate blossom and earthy tones from fresh lavender.

Veronica McBain, head of fundraising and lottery at St Barnabas, said: “We are so excited to be Pin Gin’s charity partner for the second year in a row, and this new gin launch will be a great way to raise funds for our essential end-of-life care. Last year’s partnership raised over £6,500 for our work, and we are so excited to see this new line of gin being launched.

“Over £14 from every sale will be donated to the hospice, so it’s a great way of not only supporting a local business but also raising much-needed funds.”

Amy Conyard, from Bottomley Distillers, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with St Barnabas once again for the second year running and to be supporting a local cause.

“All profits from the sale of this gin will go directly to St Barnabas Hospice and we hope that this is going to ultimately result in a considerable donation that we can make to the charity.”