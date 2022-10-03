St Hugh's splashes out on new pool

The newly refurbished swimming pool and changing rooms.

St Hugh’s School in Woodhall Spa is looking forward to reopening its extensively renovated swimming facility.

Over the summer, the School’s swimming pool has undergone major refurbishment to benefit not only its own students but also members of the wider community, including local schools and swim clubs.

The pool is frequently used by JB Sport Coaching who deliver swimming lessons to many schools in the area, in addition to Jubilee Park Woodhall Spa who use the pool in the winter months.

Teacher Sgt. William Raw starting swimming races in the original pool – which was built by a number of boys who dug out and added to the size of a lily pond for conversion to the school swimming pool!

Spalding based company, FCC, has undertaken the works which has brought the facility into the 21st Century so that it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

Over the years countless local children have enjoyed swimming lessons in the pool and many may even recall when it was a less enticing outdoor pool when it first opened in the 1930s!

In addition to a complete refurbishment of the changing rooms, the main pool area is now a lighter and brighter space enhancing the user experience.

Director of Sport at St Hugh’s, Katie Felton, will be proud to welcome back swimmers: “We are delighted that our pool now reflects the fantastic level of teaching delivered here and are proud of the strong links we have with local clubs and schools who use our facilities.

St Hugh’s Swim Squad won bronze medals at the IAPS National Swimming Finals, held in the London Aquatic Centre.

"As a School, all of our pupils benefit from weekly swimming lessons and our provision sees a clear progressive pathway from our youngest Nursery children aged just two to our eldest pupils in Year 8.

“This year the St Hugh’s Swim Squad competed at national level, travelling to London to swim in the

Olympic pool where they came away with bronze medals.

"To have a facility that now matches our performance and achievements is a huge development for us.