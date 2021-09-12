Staff at funeral home in Skegness taking Memory Walk challenge for dementia awareness

Sarah Northdurft, funeral director at Frank Wood Funeralcare, with members of her team supporting her in the Memory Walk from Skegness to Chapel St Leonards.

Sarah Northdurft, funeral director at Frank Wood Funeralcare, will be supported by her team when they set off to Chapel St Leonards from the Clock Tower on the Alzheimer's Society Memory Walk.

"In our line of work we meet many people who have lost loved ones to this awful disease," explained Sarah. "The monies raised will help those with dementia and those caring for a loved one with dementia.

"I work at Frank Woods Funeralcare in Skegness and my team are also wanting to support me not only by sponsoring me, but to be with me - and together we will complete the memory walk as a team."

The memory walk will take place on Sunday, September 26, starting at the Clock Tower at 10am. The team will be walking around six miles along the beach from Skegness to Chapel St Leonards.

"Anybody wanting to walk with us is more than welcome," said Sarah. "We will meet at the Clock Tower in Skegness at 10am.

"If anyone would like to sponsor me, I have now signed up for the just giving page and will also have a sponsor sheet with me at all times."