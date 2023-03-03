Staff at hospital in Skegness put on their dancing shoes in 12-hour marathon fundraiser

Staff at Skegness Hospital put on their dancing shoes to create memories for the families of patients in a 12-hour marathon fundraiser.

The dedicated team at the Skegness Hospital Scarbrough Ward are planning a series of fundraising events to raise money for a memory tree and special keepsake boxes for relatives who've lost loved ones, as well as ‘pocket hugs’ to show compassion and kindness at such difficult times.

On Friday, 24 members signed up to take part in the marathon, dancing for an hour in pairs, while wearing headphones to keep the music discreet. The silent disco was held in a day room on the ward, complete with strobe lights to create atmosphere and help keep the moves going.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even Rammie the therapy dog, who was bought to visit patients in the Scarbrough Ward at a previous fundraiser, went along to show the team support.

Staff at Skegness Hospital during the 12-hour memory tree appeal danceathon.

Lincolnshire World spoke to health care support worker Dawn Hough just a few hours into marathon to see how it was going.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are raising money for the memory tree appeal for the palliative care side of the ward,” she explained. “We have been raising money for our patients and to help their families.

"We are looking at various memory trees to go in our garden where families can put the name of their loved one.

"The marathon has gone really well and everyone is enthusiastic and have loved coming in to support us and have a dance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It keeps you fit and it’s a fantastic way to fundraise.”

Previous fundraising events by the team since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic have included a bikeathon, a sponsored walk from Chapel St Leonards to Skegness, a skydive at Hibaladstow Airfield and a cake stall.

"We have three palliative care rooms at the hospital and we try and make them as comfortable as possible for patients and their families,” said Dawn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Rammie, a Red Fox Labrador, has been a successful addition to ward and visits patients with retired therapy assistant Trevor Mitchell.

"We just want to do what we can for patients and their families.”