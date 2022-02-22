Staff at Lincolnshire firm of solicitors raise £9,500 for air ambulance

Representatives from Chattertons visited the LNAA headquarters at Waddington to deliver their cheque for £9,500. From left - Tanya Taylor - Corporate Partnerships Manager at LNAA, Kate Twigg - Partner, Private Client at Chattertons Sleaford, Sarah Twigg - Private Client Executive at Chattertons Horncastle, Gemma Smyth - Finance Manager at Chattertons Lincoln. EMN-220222-095413001

Chattertons, which has eight offices across Lincolnshire and in Newark, held a series of mostly in-house fundraising events over the past two years for their chosen charity – LNAA.

Despite the pandemic making many traditional fund raising activities difficult or impossible, sponsored walks, the Manchester Marathon, the Ultra Distance Race at Belvoir Castle, photo competitions, sweepstakes on the 2021 Euros and Strictly Come Dancing and an Easter Art competition for children of Chattertons’ staff were just some of the activities organised during two years of challenges to raise a total of £9,489.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine Bunting, Partner and Head of Chattertons Charity Committee, said: “Every year the company votes and selects a charity that we will raise money for. In 2020 we chose LNAA. and also decided to continue supporting them in 2021.

“We are hugely proud of the efforts of all our staff over the past two years and truly hope the money everyone worked so hard to raise will help keep the ambucopter flying and doing its vital work.

Tanya Taylor, LNAA’s Corporate Partnerships Manager said: “I would like to say a huge thank you to you all for your amazing support over the past two years. Covid presented us all with so many challenges and your dedication, enthusiasm and fundraising really is appreciated.

“Your support and donations help keep our helicopter in the sky and our Critical Care Cars on the road giving patients the best chance of survival. Thank you so much once again for making a difference.”

The firm is now busy planning a calendar of fundraising events for the Stroke Association, which was chosen as the 2022 charity of the year following a staff vote, and hoping that more normal events will be possible later in 2022.