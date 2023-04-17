Staff at Snap Fitness in Gainsborough sign up for Jerry Green Dog Rescue's 60 Miles in May challenge

Jerry Green Dog Rescue, which has a shop in Gainsborough, has relaunched its much loved, 60 Miles in May, challenge to raise vital funds for rescue dogs in its care.

The concept is simple, complete 60 miles across the month of May, in any way you choose, whether that be running, walking, skipping, swimming, cycling, or something more inventive.

Snap Fitness in Gainsborough have five staff members signed up to take on the challenge and they are on a mission to sign up as many of their gym members as possible too.

The team at Snap Fitness are self-confessed dog lovers and have chosen Jerry Green Dog Rescue as one of two charities to support across 2023.

Jerry Green fundraiser Bethan, with dog Ralphie and the team at Snap Fitness in Gainsborough

Completing 60 Miles in May is just one way they plan on fundraising for the charity.

Laura Markham, club manager, said: “At Snap Fitness we’re here to encourage people to enjoy their training and make being active part of their lives in a fun and enjoyable way.

"We are taking on the challenge individually in a variety of different ways from walking, running, cycling, walking our own dogs and some may say insanely, via the stair master.

"We've broken it down into daily, bite size chunks to box off throughout the month to make it as achievable as possible and so people can integrate the challenge into their daily lives.

“We ideally want to raise as much money as possible for Jerry Green Dog Rescue to help to care for and find homes for all the dogs in their care.”

Registration for the challenge is free, and each participant will receive a free t-shirt, plus a certificate and medal on completion.

Alex Drewett, fundraising manager at Jerry Green Dog Rescue, said: “Jerry Green Dog Rescue cares for hundreds of dogs in need every year, with the demand on our services increasing exponentially due to the pandemic, and now the cost of living crisis, and we are seeing more dogs, in more desperate need than we have for many years.

"60 Miles in May offers a simple, accessible and fun opportunity for our communities to come together, get some sunshine, raise some precious pennies and earn some great prizes.”