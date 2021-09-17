Stage is set for annual Reggae and Ska Weekender in Skegness

Visit Lincs Coast BID are hosting the popular three-day festival, which starts tonight (Friday) and runs until Sunday.
Scarborough Avenue is closed for the duration at the entrance to North Parade, where the stage is situated.
Organisers say there will be a fantastic line up from a range of performers as well as Caribbean food stalls, outside bars and entertainment.
Admission is free and the entertainment officially starts tonight at 6pm until 10pm. On Saturday, it starts at 12noon until 10pm and on Sunday there will be a Trojan Explosion Takeover from 12noon until 6pm.