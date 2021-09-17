Stage is set for annual Reggae and Ska Weekender in Skegness

Skegness Reggae and Ska Weekender is being hosted in Scarbrough Avenue, Skegness, from tonight (Friday) until Sunday.

Scarborough Avenue is closed for the duration at the entrance to North Parade, where the stage is situated.

Organisers say there will be a fantastic line up from a range of performers as well as Caribbean food stalls, outside bars and entertainment.