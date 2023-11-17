Stage is set for the Skegness Business Awards
Returning after a four-year break due to the pandemic, the event will see the stars of Skegness gather tonight (Friday) to find out who the winners are at a glittering ceremony at the North Shore Hotel.
Chairman of organisers Skegness Area Business Chamber, Paul McCooey, said they are proud to be able to allow local businesses to shine.
He commented: "There has been a really positive response to the relaunching of the awards.
"It is clear that local business are ready to celebrate their success and are looking to the future with a good degree of optimism.
"We are extremely proud at Skegness Area Business Chamber to give these businesses an opportunity to shine.”
The awards finalists are:
Health and Wellbeing Award (sponsor Empreo)
- Change Your Future Therapy
- Olivia Brown Sports Therapist
- Kerry Rye Fitness & Exercise for All
- Food and Drink Award (sponsor Fix Auto)
- Dee's Pit Stop
- Hideout Cafe & Bar
- Tecabreak cafe
Customer Service Award (sponsor Stagecoach)
- Home Move Estate Agents
- Skegness Day Centre
- Beam Estate Agents
Best New Business Award (sponsor J&R Wristbands)
- Hidden
- Hooper Haulage
- My Leisure Home
Best Industrial Business Award (sponsor The Hive)
- Lymn Bank Farm
- Hooper Haulage
- Hames Chocolate
Community Award (sponsor ELDC)
- Fantasy Island Operations Ltd
- Phoenix Fitness
- RNLI Skegness
Young Peoples Learning Provision Education and Training Provider Award (sponsor Duncan and Toplis)
- EDC Skegness
- County Care
Accommodation Award (sponsor Insights for Knowledge)
- Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages
- Home Farm Park Luxury Barns
- Meadow Lakes Caravan and Lodge Hire
Green Award (sponsor Skegness TEC)
- Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
- The Bacchus Hotel
- J&R Wristbands
Visitor Attraction or Event Award (sponsor Fantasy Island)
- Lincolnshire Wildlife Park
- North Shore Golf Club
- The Village Church Farm Museum
Learning Achiever Award (sponsor First College)
- Bradley Johnson
- Jake Harper
- Carly Murray
Lifetime Achiever Award (sponsor Skegness Area Business Chamber) – This award will be announced on the night.
