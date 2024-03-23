Stage is set with grand opening of Captain Jack’s Showbar in Ingoldmells

Grand opening of Captain Jack's Showbar, located in the heart of Fantasy Island, Ingoldmells. .

Festivities are to kick off at the venue, located in the heart of Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells, this evening (March 23).

From 5.30pm on Saturday, onwards the stage will be set alight with a myriad of activities ensures something to captivate guests of all ages. Expect to see an enthralling fire artist, stilt walkers towering above, delightful character shows, and the debut of the exclusive ‘Singo Bingo!’.

