Stage is set with grand opening of Captain Jack’s Showbar in Ingoldmells
Festivities are to kick off at the venue, located in the heart of Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells, this evening (March 23).
From 5.30pm on Saturday, onwards the stage will be set alight with a myriad of activities ensures something to captivate guests of all ages. Expect to see an enthralling fire artist, stilt walkers towering above, delightful character shows, and the debut of the exclusive ‘Singo Bingo!’.
The grand opening follows a comprehensive refurbishment in 2023, earning the distinction of being the new prestigious home of Skegness' Official Comedy Club. Doors will be open seven days a week throughout the summer.