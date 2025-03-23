Stagecoach announce return of 12 Skegness Seasiders for 2025 season

The fleet of 10 hybrid open top buses and two hybrid closed top buses will be in full service throughout April.

Rocky, Sandy, Shelly, Candy, Pierre, Salty, Sunny, Teddy, Milly, Rolly, Sweetie and Scoop will come out for more fun in the sun this holiday season to explore Skegness with residents and holiday-makers alike.

The fleet of 10 hybrid open top buses and two hybrid closed top buses will be in full service throughout April until the end of October Half Term, but you may see them out sooner than expected if the weather permits the open-toppers!

Buses will run every 10 minutes between Skegness, Butlin’s, Fantasy Island and Ingoldmells.

A Group Dayrider ticket will only cost £13 and allow unlimited hopping on and off all day, for up to five people.

Children can pick up a badge when they travel on a Seasider, and prizes can be won by collecting six or more, which makes the hopping on and off even more important!

The iconic Seasider radio, playing well-known holiday tunes, will remain a key feature, ensuring passengers enjoy a memorable and entertaining ride along the classic British coastal destination.

And after a challenging year of weather in 2024, fingers are firmly crossed for a better outlook.

Matt Cranwell, Managing Director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “With some rallying cries from the leader, Rocky, the team are raring to go and hopeful of some bright sunshine for their adventures this year.

"Our passengers, many of whom are avid Seasider fans following the pal’s adventures year after year, can relax and enjoy the ride, knowing that the fleet also supports sustainability objectives by cutting emissions by up to 75%.”

To celebrate this year’s launch, Stagecoach East Midlands will also be sprucing up the tourist shop at Skegness Bus Station. With new signage, window designs, and bookshelves, be sure to pop in from Easter onwards, and pick-up a guide for the summer, and keep your eyes peeled for this year’s Seasider book, raising money in aid of Age UK.

For more information and updates, please visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/skegness-seasiders