The bus driver from Lincoln, who is accompanied by his 13-year-old-son Joe, set off from Lincoln on Saturday, October 23, to pedal in tandem between nine of Stagecoach East Midlands depots in just eight days.

He is due to make it to Gainsborough on Wednesday, October 27.

Stagecoach entered into a three year partnership with Macmillan in July 2019, pledging to raise a total of £30,000 for the charity.

Adam Wales and his son Joe

Adam said: “I love buses and I love bikes.

"My son and I are huge fans of cycling and the great outdoors, so we thought this was an incredible opportunity to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support while also getting out there and challenging ourselves.

"We are excited to get started and want to thank everyone for their support so far.”

Jamie Davenport, from Macmillan, said: “I know this challenge has been a long time coming, with huge amounts of preparation going into it.

"I’d really like to thank Adam and Joe for persevering and planning the challenge for 2021, especially after last year’s setbacks.

"It’s because of people like this we can continue our vital work and support people affected by cancer whatever it takes.

"Thank you so much.”