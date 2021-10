Stagecoach has cancelled a number of bus services due to staff shortages.

This has been an ongoing problem for Stagecoach this week.

The company tweeted this morning that Service 57 from Skegness to Spalding at 5.30pm and Service 57 from Spalding to Skegness at 7.45pm will not operate.

In addition to some morning services, Route 3 from Skegness to Anchor Lane at 5pm and 6.20pm; and Route 3 from Anchor Lane to Skegness at 5.35pm and 6.55pm have also been cancelled.