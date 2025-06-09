Stagecoach connects Gainsborough to the Lincolnshire Show with special bus service

Stagecoach East Midlands is supporting the Lincolnshire Show by providing special bus services from Gainsborough and Lincoln, offering visitors direct travel to and from the annual event.

Now in its 140th year, the Lincolnshire Show is organised by the Lincolnshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity whose aims are to educate about food, farming and the environment.

This year’s Lincolnshire Show takes place on Wednesday, June 18, and Thursday, June 19, at the Lincolnshire Showground.

And Stagecoach are offering a special bus service to help people get there.

Service 554 will provide a shuttle bus between Gainsborough Bus Station and the Lincolnshire Showground calling at Lea Green, Knaith Park, Willingham by Stow, Stow and Sturton by Stow.

The bus will leave Gainsborough Bus Station at 8.05am, and the return service from the Showground will leave at 5.45pm.

And Service 555 will run as a shuttle bus between Lincoln Central Railway Station and the Lincolnshire Showground.

The first bus will leave the City Centre at 8.30am, with buses running approximately every 15 minutes in both directions throughout the day. The last bus from the showground will depart at 6.30pm.

Buses from Lincoln City Centre will travel via Burton Road and passengers can board the bus at any stop by clearly signalling the driver.

People from across the region can use the InterConnect 1 from Grantham, InterConnect 56 from Skegness, InterConnect 53 from Grimsby, and InterConnect 100 from Scunthorpe and Gainsborough to travel to Lincoln Bus Station and connect with the shuttle bus to the show.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the Lincolnshire Show for another year with our shuttle bus services.

“Using the bus is a great way to visit the Show, helping to ease traffic congestion and improve air quality.”

DayRider tickets for Service 555 will cost £6 for adults, £4.20 for Young People 19 and under, and £13 for a group of five people when travelling together.

Day Out tickets cost £10.50 for adults, £6.20 for Young People 19 and under, and £23 for a group of five people when travelling together. You can use your Day Out ticket on your bus trip from your home into Lincoln, then Service 555 to the Showground.

Under the terms of the Lincolnshire Concessionary Fare Scheme, travel passes for senior citizens and people with disabilities are not valid on Services 554 and 555.

For more information, go to: www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/lincs-show.