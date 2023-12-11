Stagecoach East Midlands announce bus service arrangements for Gainsborough over the festive period

Stagecoach East Midlands has announced their Gainsborough bus timetables for the Christmas and New Year period.

Services will run as normal in the run up to Christmas Eve, to accommodate as many people as possible during the busy festive season.

Services will not run on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Boxing Day, New Year’s Eve and New Years Day, but from Wednesday December 27, until Saturday, December 30, a Saturday timetable will run each day.

On Tuesday, January 2 2024, school day bus services will run with the exception of services 61, 105, 354, 367, 573, 595 and 597 which will not run. All services will resume as normal from Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Stagecoach East Midlands run bus services in Gainsborough

Customers who wish to plan their journey between the Christmas and New Year period are encouraged to visit the Stagecoach website, where full details are now available.

Matt Cranwell, managing director at Stagecoach East Midlands said: “At Stagecoach East Midlands we are dedicated to providing safe, sustainable and convenient transport and our priority is to help people stay connected with friends, family and the local community over the festive period.

“You may even see our drivers out and about with their festive jumpers hoping to spread some festive cheer at this busy time of year.

“We want to take this opportunity to wish all our customers and staff a very happy Christmas and New Year.”