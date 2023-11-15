Stagecoach East Midlands bus workers' strike  'will not affect Skegness depot'

A strike by bus workers at Stagecoach East Midlands ‘will not’ affect the coast, according to the company.

Stagecoach East Midlands workers are to strike over pay offer.

A number of services across the region are set to be affected by the industrial action, set to begin at the end of the month.

The stoppages were announced by transport union RMT yesterday (Tuesday).

However, Stagecoach East Midlands has since told Lincolnshire World staff at Worksop and Mansfield would be affected and not those at the Skegness depot.

A spokesperson said: "We are committed to working with the trade union to agree improved terms and conditions for our staff based in Worksop and Mansfield.

“We've been in talks for some time and we're continuing to work towards an acceptable settlement, which meets aspirations and maintains the long term viability of the business.”

Strike action is due to take place on four Mondays from November 27.

The RMT union is calling on Stagecoach East Midlands to pay their staff ‘a decent wage and provide good working conditions’, arguing that low pay is endemic within the bus industry.

Bus drivers currently earn £10.93 an hour when they start the job with it only rising to £12.50 after one year's service.

Stagecoach’s latest financial report shows that it has paid out dividends to shareholders worth £47.5m.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said: "The huge endorsement for strike action by our Stagecoach members reflect the growing disgust amongst bus workers at being taken for granted while their pay continues to fall in real terms.