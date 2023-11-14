Bus workers at Stagecoach East Midlands are set to strike over a poor pay offer, RMT has announced.

Stagecoach East Midlands workers are to strike over pay offer.

A number of services, including ones used by Skegness passengers at the depot here, are set to be affected The stoppages that due to take place are as follows:

02:00 hours on Monday 27th November 2023 to 01:59 on Wednesday 29th November 2023

02:00 hours on Monday 4th December 2023 to 01:59 on Wednesday 6th December 2023

02:00 hours on Monday 11th December 2023 to 01:59 on Wednesday 13th December 2023

02:00 hours on Monday 18th December 2023 to 01:59 on Wednesday 20th December 2023

The union is calling on Stagecoach East Midlands to pay their staff a decent wage and provide good working conditions, arguing that low pay is endemic within the bus industry.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bus drivers currently only earn £10.93 an hour when they start the job with it only rising to £12.50 after one year's service.

This is despite the fact, Stagecoach’s latest financial report showing that it has paid out dividends to shareholders worth £47.5m.

RMT General Secretary Mick Lynch said, "The huge endorsement for strike action by our Stagecoach members reflect the growing disgust amongst bus workers at being taken for granted while their pay continues to fall in real terms.

"Management need to come up with a reasonable offer that deals with the poverty pay and poor conditions in the industry.