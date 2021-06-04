Stagecoach supports fourth-time-lucky couple with special bridal bus

Stagecoach East Midlands provided a busy for newly-wed North Hykeham couple Rosie and Foz.

The bus was arranged to provide additional capacity for the couple and their guests by Stagecoach East Midlands and adorned with their names ‘Rosie and Foz’.

The bus collected the bridal party near their home in North Hykeham and took them to the nearby All Saints Church for the wedding ceremony.

Rosie and Foz started planning their wedding in 2018. However, a venue cancellation forced them to change their plans then, the emergence of Covid-19 made them delay the date by twelve months to 2021. Ongoing pandemic restrictions then meant they had to downsize from 200 guests to just 22 close family members.

Foz, the groom, said: “We decided that we did not need expensive wedding vehicles to take the bridal party less than a mile from our house. That is when Rosie suggested that she could just get the routine Saturday No.16 bus service, which departs around the corner from our house and has a bus stop 100m from the church.

“We were soon in touch with Stagecoach East Midlands, who had learned of our plans and wanted to ensure we made it to the church this time. It was a really generous gesture and made the day even more special.”

Matthew Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoast East Midlands, said: “I can’t imagine the stress that Rosie and Foz went through as they were forced to cancel their wedding plans three times, and the team at Stagecoach East Midlands were delighted to be able to make the day a little bit more special.

"We take great pride in helping to connect people across the East Midlands, and being at the heart of a very special community. All of us at Stagecoach East Midlands wish Rosie and Foz a very happy future together.”

Rosie said: “We were planning on taking the normal bus service on the day, and were bowled over by the thoughtfulness of the team at Stagecoach East Midlands who reached out to us. Having our very own bridal bus was a special treat.