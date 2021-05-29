Stalls and more as Walesby Old Church ready to reopen

The Ramblers Church at Walesby EMN-210522-162848001

This meant cancellation of all services, including the annual Candlelit Carol Service at Christmas, organised by the Friends of the Old Church.

Covid regulations have also caused cancellation of other fund raising events normally held to support the Old Church and as a result the income of the Friends, like that of many charities has been drastically reduced in the last 12 months.

However, the Old Church will be re-opened for the coming Bank Holiday weekend and will hopefully then remain open.

To coincide with this, the Friends will be holding a plant sale on Sunday May 30 from 10am to 4pm at the bottom of the drive leading up to the Old Church.