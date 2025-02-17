Standard bearer from Skegness speaks of honour leading parade at Birmingham International Tattoo

The news was shared as pipers began the count down to the 80th anniversary of VE Day with 80 days of piping.

Mr Woolley has spoken of his pride at leading out with the Union Standard at the event held over the weekend at bp pulse LIVE – the new name for Resorts World Arena.

The Birmingham International Tattoo is Britain's biggest indoor tattoo featuring military and other marching bands, pipes and drums, field gun racing, dog racing, standard bearers, dance teams and a spectacular Grand Finale with over 1,000 performers.

“The parade marshal every year awards the honour of carrying the Union to a standard bearer whom he thinks deserves it,” Mr Woolley said.

"This is done on merit – well this year that standard bearer is me.

"Carrying the Union is a honour every standard bearer dreams off – it is the senior standard on parade and all eyes are on you.

“It was indeed a very proud and honoured experience to represent Lincolnshire and, of course, Skegness at such a big event"

