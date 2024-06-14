Putting a cat among the crows.Putting a cat among the crows.
Star Wars, The Little Mermaid, E.T., roadworks - annual scarecrow festival returns to Lincolnshire village with range of entries (IN PICTURES)

By David Seymour
Published 14th Jun 2024, 15:18 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 15:31 BST
A village between Boston and Skegness has once again been showcasing its ability to turn the humble scarecrow into a ‘straw-some’ spectacle.

This year’s Friskney Scarecrow Festival led to a wide range of creative entries.

Some took inspiration from the Silver Screen, including the overall winner – ‘E.T.’ by Kerry Ferrier.

Some looked to fairytales, such as the Little Red Riding Hood entry; others based theirs on something more grounded in reality – roadworks, for example.

Here is a gallery of some of those that were on display in the village.

A 'quacking' entry in this year's Friskney Scarecrow Festival.

1. Friskney Scarecrow Festival 2024

A 'quacking' entry in this year's Friskney Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Contributor

A gingerbread man, made out of straw, taking a dog for a walk.

2. Friskney Scarecrow Festival 2024

A gingerbread man, made out of straw, taking a dog for a walk. Photo: Contributor

An Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards-inspired entry.

3. Friskney Scarecrow Festival 2024

An Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards-inspired entry. Photo: Contributor

'Stop, in the name of the straw!' - a police-themed entry.

4. Friskney Scarecrow Festival 2024

'Stop, in the name of the straw!' - a police-themed entry. Photo: Contributor

