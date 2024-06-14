Star Wars, The Little Mermaid, E.T., roadworks - annual scarecrow festival returns to Lincolnshire village with range of entries (IN PICTURES)

This year’s Friskney Scarecrow Festival led to a wide range of creative entries.

Some took inspiration from the Silver Screen, including the overall winner – ‘E.T.’ by Kerry Ferrier.

Some looked to fairytales, such as the Little Red Riding Hood entry; others based theirs on something more grounded in reality – roadworks, for example.

Here is a gallery of some of those that were on display in the village.

1 . Friskney Scarecrow Festival 2024 A 'quacking' entry in this year's Friskney Scarecrow Festival. Photo: Contributor

2 . Friskney Scarecrow Festival 2024 A gingerbread man, made out of straw, taking a dog for a walk. Photo: Contributor

3 . Friskney Scarecrow Festival 2024 An Eddie 'The Eagle' Edwards-inspired entry. Photo: Contributor

4 . Friskney Scarecrow Festival 2024 'Stop, in the name of the straw!' - a police-themed entry. Photo: Contributor