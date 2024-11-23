Stars of the Skegness business world shine at awards night

The winners of the Skegness Business Awards 2024. Photo: Barry Robinson

The stars of the Skegness business world have been honoured at a glittering ceremony.

Skegness area Business Chamber hosted its seventh annual awards night at the Northshore Hotel last night (Friday).

There were 12 awards presented, including for the first time one for Lifetime Achievement, which was announced during the night and received on behalf of the late Sid Dennis.

Ahead of the awards night, Paul McCooey, Chair Skegness Area Business Chamber,said he was excited to be hosting the seventh annual event in the resort.

The Skegness area Business Awards night was hosted at the Northshore Hotel in Skegness. Photo: Barry Robinson

"The awards celebrate the remarkable achievements and resilience of our local businesses.” he said.

“Our deepest thanks go to those that made nominations, our finalists, events group team and generous sponsors whose support makes these awards possible.”

This year’s inalists and winners (highlighted with an asterisk *) were:

Health and Wellbeing Award

This category highlights businesses dedicated to promoting health and wellness in the community. Sponsored by Skegness Day Centre.

Taylor’s Hair Studio; Body & Sole Wellness Centre; *Kerry Rye Fitness and Exercise for All.

Food and Drink Award

This award celebrates excellence in the food and drink sector. Sponsored by Skendleby Hall.

Rosie Jo’s; RG Taylor & Sons Rapeseed Oils; *Seaview Fisheries.

Customer Service Award

Recognising businesses that go above and beyond in delivering exceptional customer service. Sponsored by First College.

Crafty Local Ale House; Skegness TEC; *Beam Estate Agents

Best New Business Award

Shining a spotlight on new businesses that have made a big impact in a short time. Sponsored by Fantasy Island.

Meadow Lakes Caravan Hire & Management Ltd; *RG Taylor & Sons Rapeseed Oils; Crafty Local Ale House.

Best Industrial Business

Highlighting businesses in the industrial sector that have demonstrated excellence in their field. Sponsored by Sills and Betteridge Solicitors.

*Micronclean; Polehog Ltd; Bingosupermarket

Community Award

Honouring businesses and organisations that have made significant contributions to the local community. Sponsored by Stagecoach.

The Village Church Farm Museum; Phoenix Complex; *The Storehouse, Skegness.

Education and Training Provider Award

Celebrating those dedicated to providing quality education and training. Sponsored by Boston College.

*Eco Centre; InspireU (Previously YPLP); Skegness TEC; First College.

Accommodation Award

Recognising outstanding hospitality businesses providing exceptional accommodation in the Skegness area. Sponsored by Peoples First Mobility.

Meadow Lakes Caravan Hire & Management Ltd; *Heron’s Mead’ Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages

Green Award

This award highlights businesses dedicated to sustainability and reducing their environmental footprint. Sponsored by Insight for Knowledge.

Homefield Furnishings; *Lincolnshire Coastal Cottages; Micronclean.

Visitor Attraction or Event Award

Celebrating the best attractions that draw visitors to Skegness and contribute to the local tourism industry. Sponsored by Skegness TEC.

Lincolnshire Wildlife Park; *Fantasy Island; East Coast Pride.

Learning Achiever Award

Recognising individuals who have excelled in their personal learning journeys and have made the most of educational opportunities. Sponsored by Hames Chocolates Ltd.

Dermot Miller; Naomi Walton; *Hajnalka Nemeth.

Lifetime Achiever Award – the late Sid Dennis

More pictures and highlights in Wednesday’s edition of the Skegness Standard newspaper