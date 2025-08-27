Stars of the West End and Broadway to salute Skegness theatre legend at last night of summer spectacular

Young talent in Skegness have been 'Centre Stage' for their summer spectacular at the Embassy Theatre.

Stars of the West End and Broadway are descending on Skegness this week to salute a local theatre legend celebrating her milestone 40th anniversary show.

Tomorrow (Thursday), the Janice Sutton Theatre School will be ‘Centre Stage’ and pulling out all of the stops to make sure their last night of the season at the Embassy Theatre is one to remember.

As you would expect, this year’s stunning milestone production features a talented cast of singers and dancers, who every week through the holidays have been stepping out into the bright lights to present a spectacular show, celebrating everything that musical theatre has to offer – with some nostalgic surprises thrown in too.

There has been fabulous costumes, creative choreography, dazzling lights and a whole lot more.

Janice Sutton (right) with her close friend and colleague, the late Miss Joy. Together they were the driving force of scores of productions over the years.

Amongst those returning to support Miss Janice for the final night are Baroness Deborah Bull – who went on from the stage in Skegness to become an English dancer, writer, and broadcaster, and is a former creative director of the Royal Opera House.

Also making a nostalgic return to the Embassy is Broadway producer Gary Lloyd – plus many more famous faces

“I can’t believe so many stars who began their careers in Skegness are coming to celebrate with us at our last night of the summer season,” commented Janice.

"It makes me so proud to see how well they have done.

"It’s hard to believe this is our 40th year of summer shows in addition to all the marvelous Christmas productions and other appearances.

"There have been thousands of talented young people through our theatre school and many have gone on to do great things.

"That’s thousands of costumes – and all created in Skegness. We have really put the town on the map for entertainment.”

There is still time to book a ticket for the final fabulous night of ‘Centre Stage’ at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness, on Thursday, August 28 at 7.30pm.

To book tickets visit https://embassytheatre.co.uk/shows/centre-stage/