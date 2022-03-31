Stars set for charity match in aid of Riley

Riley Clifton.

Nathan Bee is a regular fundraiser for various causes, this time, having heard about the plight of Lincoln 14-year-old Riley Clifton via social media, Nathan set about planning a football match to be held at Sleaford Town FC’s ground on Sunday (April 3). Gates open 2pm with a 3pm kick-off.

Nathan said the money raised will help with travel to hospitals, days out and whatever Riley needs.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m just so overwhelmed by people’s generosity and cannot thank people enough for all the kind donations for raffle prizes and just general support and guidance.

“I’m expecting 300 or more people to attend but also you are able to pay on the gate to get in.”

He thanked Darren at Timpsons for donating 81 engraved medals for the teams, as well as two sponsors.

Nathan has recruited former Lincoln City players, Tik Tok stars and medal winning Boston boxer Callum Johnson.