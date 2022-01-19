Start new habits to help tackle climate change urge West Lindsey District Council

West Lindsey district councillors approved a sustainability, climate change and environment strategy in June last year, outlining just how, as a council, it intends to lower out carbon footprint to net-zero by 2050 at the latest, while also leading the way for its communities to do the same.

Chair of the environmental, sustainability and climate working group, councillor Tracey Coulson said: “2022 is our first full-year opportunity since the approval of our sustainability, climate change and environment dtrategy, to make clear steps as a council, and as a district, towards playing our part in helping the nation, and therefore the world reduce its rising temperatures to 1.5 degrees.

"In many years and decades to come, the future residents of West Lindsey will be looking back and asking the clear and appropriate question – “what did our ancestors do?

People are being urged to make small changes to help tackle climate change

“We want to answer them as confidently as possible – by saying and demonstrating we played our part.

"We want to show future generations that our council transformed the way for instance, we provided services and working environments, and as a district, as communities, as residents, we all changed our habits, one step at a time, allowing us to live lifestyles that our environment and our homes were much more thankful for.

“Over the next weeks and months, we are going to be leading the way as a council, by communicating what changes we are making to our services, and have already made, to create a more sustainable environment.

"Along the way we are going to be encouraging and challenging as many in our communities as possible to let us know what small habitual changes you have already made to your lifestyles or, what changes are you excited to make in and throughout 2022?”