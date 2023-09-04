Start your engines! Vintage Hill Climb makes triumphant return

The sound of vintages engines climbing up Scamblesby’s hilly road could be heard over the weekend – raising around £4,000.

Louth Rotary's Vintage Hill Climb took place at Scamblesby. Photo: DR Dawson

The Rotary Club of Louth held their second annual Lincolnshire Wolds Vintage Hill Climb charity event on Sunday (September 3), with more than 20 pre-1939 vintage motorcycles and 30 classic cars from the same era taking part in the hill climb.

More than 2,000 people came out on a hot and sunny Sunday to watch the cars and bikes motor successfully up the hill, with the action overseen by volunteer marshals from Cadwell Park.

The hill climb was officially opened by Richard Lake, the High Sherriff of Lincolnshire, who took part in the event in one of his own classic cars.

Louth Rotary's Vintage Hill Climb at Scamblesby saw vintage vehicles of all shapes and sizes taking part.

There was also a static display of almost 200 classic cars, with live music provided by Itchy Fingers and singer Chloey Rose, and there were also plenty of food and drink from local traders.

Event organiser, Alan Curtis of Louth Rotary said: “It was a great success for our club, a showcase of the skills and friendly approach of our members which makes such a complex day possible.

"Our aim is to provide a happy, colourful, relaxed, and safe event and we definitely succeeded. We owe huge thanks to the villagers of Scamblesby for letting us take over and make a little noise for a day, as well as to landowner Steve Hunt and everyone else who gave their skills, time and resources to make the day go without a hitch.