The group is open for Steampunks and the steam-curious.

It is being launched by the Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks (FLOSS), and those looking for a way into this quirky collective are welcome to attend.

The group will be based at Just One More bike shop and bistro, located on High Street, and on Wednesday (November 24) the first meeting will be held from 7.30pm onwards, and thereafter on the last Wednesday of every month.

The last meeting before Christmas will take place on December 22.

Sebastian Campion, ‘Steam Councillor’ explained: “For those of you who are steam-curious, here is a brief bit about Steampunk.

“Coming from science fiction novels of the 1980s, set in a pseudo-Victorian timeframe, Steampunk embraces the world of steam power and over-engineering, with modern twists.

“Imagine your mobile phone was coal-powered. And Steampunks themselves like to dress extravagantly. You’ll never hear a Steampunk say less is more, for example.”

FLOSS will be staging the occasional themed night and have other exciting events planned in the near future, and entry to the group is free.