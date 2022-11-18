It was full steam ahead for toy enthusiasts who packed out Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall.

Mark Thornton repairing a Manod engine.

Peter Bretan brought his Steam Toy Event to town last weekend, with a huge number of steam-powered toys ranging from trains to boats to traction engines on display.

There were both experienced and brand-new stand-holders who were proudly showing off their models.Organiser Pete said: “It went really well, it’s the first time I’d done anything like this in Horncastle and was really pleased with the number of people who came through the doors.”

Peter recalled many visitors told him that they had played with these toys during their childhoods and still had them in their lofts, and that lots of children were being introduced to vintage steam toys for the first time and were fascinated by them.

Richard Simpson with his Kit build radio control steam powered model boat.

He said: “There were children around three or four years old who were loving my clockwork trains and were watching them run across the floor for ages.

“Quite a few people also brought their old toys and were asking what they needed to get them going again, which was great.”

Foxy Cakes & Bakes provided a number of cakes and Horncastle & District Lions Club were on hand to help the event run smoothly.

Peter’s event was also a fundraiser to raise money for the aforementioned Lions, and overall, more than £400 was raised for the Lions from entrance fees and the sale of the cakes.

Peter Bretan with his clockwork train set.

There are already plans for another steam toy event next year, and anyone who wants to register an interest can call Peter on 07917 863491.